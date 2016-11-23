Home » Photo of the Day » Stopover

Stopover

November 23, 2016
22digongnzPresident Rodrigo Duterte poses with members of the Filipino community outside a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand on November 22, during a stopover en route to the Philippines from the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru. Toto Lozano/Presidential Photo
 
