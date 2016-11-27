Home » Photo of the Day » Sweet pomelo

Sweet pomelo

by: November 27, 2016 1:19 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

27pomelo11Motorists stop for sweet pomelo at a makeshift stall along Quezon Boulevard in Kidapawan City. Customers are given samplers to assure them the fruit is truly sweet. Fruit vendors from neighboring towns display their harvest in this “City of Fruits and Highland Springs.” MindaNews photo by GEONARRI SOLMERANO

 

