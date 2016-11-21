A fundraising exhibit for Lumad children in Marilog, Davao City features 15 of the best photographs of Jelieta Mariveles-Walinski, a Mandaya. The exhibit runs from Nov. 21 to 26 at the ground floor of the blue building, Ateneo de Davao University, Roxas Ave. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas
To reach the stars
To reach the stars Reviewed by Carolyn O. Arguillas on . A fundraising exhibit for Lumad children in Marilog, Davao City features 15 of the best photographs of Jelieta Mariveles-Walinski, a Mandaya. The exhibit runs f A fundraising exhibit for Lumad children in Marilog, Davao City features 15 of the best photographs of Jelieta Mariveles-Walinski, a Mandaya. The exhibit runs f Rating: 0