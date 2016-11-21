Home » Photo of the Day » To reach the stars

To reach the stars

November 22, 2016

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAA fundraising exhibit for Lumad children in Marilog, Davao City features 15 of the best photographs of Jelieta Mariveles-Walinski, a Mandaya. The exhibit runs from Nov. 21 to 26 at the ground floor of the blue building, Ateneo de Davao University, Roxas Ave. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas

