President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the grave of his parents Vicente and Soledad at the Wireless Cemetery in Davao City at dawn of November 24, 2016, shortly after arriving from the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/Presidential Photo
Visiting Pa and Ma
Visiting Pa and Ma Reviewed by Contributed on . President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the grave of his parents Vicente and Soledad at the Wireless Cemetery in Davao City at dawn of November 24, 2016, shortly a President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the grave of his parents Vicente and Soledad at the Wireless Cemetery in Davao City at dawn of November 24, 2016, shortly a Rating: 0