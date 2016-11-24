Home » Photo of the Day » Visiting Pa and Ma

Visiting Pa and Ma

November 24, 2016

PRRD Visits his parents' graves a day after Nanay Soling's birthdayPresident Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the grave of his parents Vicente and Soledad at the Wireless Cemetery in Davao City at dawn of November 24, 2016, shortly after arriving from the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru. KARL NORMAN ALONZO/Presidential Photo

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visits the grave of his parents Vicente and Soledad at the Wireless Cemetery in Davao City at dawn of November 24, 2016, shortly after arriving from the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru.

