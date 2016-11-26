President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash with Abu Sayyaf members during his visit at Camp Bautista in Sukuran, Sulu on November 25. ACE MORANDANTE/Presidential Photo
Widow speaks
Widow speaks Reviewed by Contributed on . President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash Rating: 0