Home » Photo of the Day » Widow speaks

Widow speaks

by: November 26, 2016 4:31 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

25digong11President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash with Abu Sayyaf members during his visit at Camp Bautista in Sukuran, Sulu on November 25. ACE MORANDANTE/Presidential Photo

Widow speaks Reviewed by on . President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash President Rodrigo Duterte listens to Maricel Navarro explain the struggle that she has to go through after her husband Cpl. Ronnie Navarro was killed in a clash Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016