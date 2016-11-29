Four of the seven wounded members of the Presidential Security Group were airlifted to Camp Evangelista, Cagayan de Oro City on Tuesday (29 Nov 2016), hours after they were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen in Marawi City. The vehicle they were riding also reportedly hit a landmine in Barangay Matampay, Tuesday morning. They were on their way to Butig town as part of the advance party of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is scheduled to visit the town. Photo courtesy of Cpl. Jordan Galicano / 4ID CMO | Read story