Lumad and Moro women wear their traditional clothes during the Bangala Fashion Fair, an International Fashion and Textile event in line with the Shariff Kabunsuan Festival in Cotabato City Friday night, 16 Dec 2016. A mannequin wears a modern design made from Inaul, a textile made by Maguindanaon weavers. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA