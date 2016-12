A female fighter gives command to a New People’s Army platoon before performing for the crowd at the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines in barangay Mananom-Bago, Medina town, Misamis Oriental on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. The National Democratic Front is engaged in peace talks with the Duterte administration to end the longest running communist insurgency in Asia. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo