The Boeing 747 of Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force is towed at the tarmac of the Davao International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, 20 Dec 2016. A 27-member delegation was reported to be at the DIA to inspect its facilities in preparation for the visit of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city January next year. A century ago, Davao City was known as Davao-kuo or “Little Tokyo.” Mindanews Photo