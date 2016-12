Outgoing Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Ricardo Visaya bid soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division in Patag, Cagayan de Oro City goodbye on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Visaya, who is retiring on Dec. 7, started his military career as a second lieutenant in the 4th ID in 1983. He became the 38th commander of the division in 2013. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO