The towns of Kabacan and Pikit in North Cotabato and Datu Montawal and Pagalungan in Maguindanao are submerged in floodwaters after the Pulangui River overflowed evening of January 19. The drone shot facing Kabacan town was taken Friday afternoon, 20 January 2017. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA READ STORY