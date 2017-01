Miss Universe 2016 candidates wear dresses using fabric handwoven in the Bangsamoro provinces of Basilan, Sulu, Maguindanao and Lanao. Designed by Renee Salud, the dresses were featured during the fashion show, “Mindanao Tapestry” at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on 19 January 2017. The creations of Dabawenyo designers were also featured. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO