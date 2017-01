Ship captain Chul Hong Park (L), a Korean national ( face covered) and 2nd officer Glenn Alindajao, a Filipino national (beside him) arrive in Davao City with Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza on Saturday, 14 January, from Sulu where they were held captive for 86 days. The two were kidnapped by 10 armed men in the international waters off Tawi-tawi on 20 October 2016. MIndaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO