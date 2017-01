Farmer Gibson Badal of Barangay Batian, Maitum, Sarangani, found this year-old Philippine Eagle on January 2 and turned it over to the team sent by Maitum Mayor Alexander Bryan Reganit on January 3. A team from the mayor’s office and the Philippine Eagle Foundation brought the bird to the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City, arriving there at 2 a.m. January 4. Photo courtesy of Rey Balazon/ Maitum Information Office READ STORY