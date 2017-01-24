Visitors of Tukanalipao, Mamasapano in Maguindanao will not miss this restaurant signage in the poblacion: Tap’s 44 Pancit Order. The number 44 is not about the members of the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police who were killed in the January 25, 2015 Mamasapano Tragedy along with 17 members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces and five civilians. It is the cost of one huge bowl of pancit. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO