Aftershocks Galore

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake near Surigao City late evening of 10 February 2017 caused numerous aftershocks that continue to worry residents in affected areas. Based on PHIVOLCS’s Seismicity Maps, MindaNews included aftershocks mainly close to the epicenter of the main quake (marked green), but also those in the eastern half of Mindanao. We counted a total of 70 aftershocks as 11:01 a.m. of Feb. 12, the last reported by PHIVOLCS. Click the map, or here, for an interactive map, courtesy of MapCustomizer. Infographic by Bobby Timonera