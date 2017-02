Redemptorist Brother Karl Gaspar greets friends awaiting his signature on the author’s page of “A Hundred Years of Solitude,” his latest book launched at the Ateneo de Davao University’s Finster Auditorium on Saturday, 04 February 2017. The first Mindanao book launched this year, “A Hundred Years…” is a “deeply personal” account of Gaspar as he celebrates his 70th birthday and 30th year as a Redemptorist brother in June 2017. MindaNews photo by GG BUENO