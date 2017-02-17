Clearing ops

Using mostly bamboo poles and a few chainsaws, some 700 government workers, police and military, and members of the Moro National Liberation Front join the clearing operations on Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 in Datu Piang, Maguindanao, to break up water hyacinths that have accumulated on one side of the bridge and prevented the normal flow of Dansalan river, a tributary of Rio Grande de Mindanao. The mass of water hyacinths had measured about eight hectares a week earlier. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, they managed to clear 130 x75 square meters of the six-feet deeply rooted water hyacinths. Photo courtesy of ARMM HEART