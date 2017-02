President Rodrigo Duterte visits the wake of three soldiers killed on Sunday, 05 February 2017 in Camp Evangelista, Cagayan de Oro City. Duterte extended his condolences to Gricel, wife of Corporal Nino Christopher Talabor who was killed along with two others, hours after the New People’s Army announced it was terminating its unilateral ceasefire effective 11:59 p.m. on February 10. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO