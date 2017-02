The second floor of Cuizon Lodge along P. Reyes Street in Barangay Taft in Surigao City collapses on February 18, 2017, a week after a 6.7-magnitude quake hit Surigao del Norte. No one was reported hurt. Aftershocks continued to be felt in the city. City officials have ordered occupants of Palasso Hotel located beside the collapsed building to move out. MindaNews photo by Roel N. Catoto