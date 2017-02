The government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front peace implementing panels led by Irene Santiago (GPH) and Mohagher Iqbal (MILF) meet at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City on 9 February 2017, to discuss ways forward in the implementation of various aspects of the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS READ STORY