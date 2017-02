President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the first Philippine President with Maranao bloodline. troops the line upon his arrival at Fort Del Pilar in Baguio City for the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming on February 18, 2017. Beside the President is Cadet First Class Johnny Marohombsar, a Maranao and PMA 2017 Class Baron. MARCELINO PASCUA/Presidential Photo