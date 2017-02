A relative of one of the people who died when Cebu Pacific flight 387 crashed in Mt. Sumagaya in Claveria, Misamis Oriental on 02 February 1998, visits the marker for the victims at Oro Garden Memorial Park in Cagayan de Oro City on Thursday, the 19th anniversary of the tragedy. The crash killed 104 passengers and crew members. MindaNews photo by Aries Sandino M. Mordeno