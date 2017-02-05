Vehicles passing the national highway along the barangays of Carmen town in North Cotabato need to be extra careful because farmers have used the road as solar dryer for their corn. Photo taken aboard a bus on Sunday, 05 February 2017. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos
C. Mordeno
Road Hazard
