Spared

Toto Abelano was attending to his girlfriend at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City when an Intensity 6 quake struck at 10:03 p.m. Friday, 10 Feb. 2017, causing the collapse of a portion of a ceiling, including the steel beam. Abellano was spared but some watchers sustained injuries. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTOr