Accompanied by Surigao del Norte Governor Sol Matugas (L), Vice President Leni Robredo checks the Anao-aon Bridge in San Francisco, Surigao del Norte on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 during her visit to areas affected by the Feb. 10 magnitude 6.7 earthquake. Before its collapse, Anao-aon Bridge connected Surigao City to the municipalities of San Francisco and Malimono. A wooden staircase has been installed to allow people to move across. OVP Photo