Aerial photo shows the accumulation of water hyacinth on one side of the Datu Piang bridge in Maguindanao, alarming officials of an impending disaster like flooding or a bridge collapsing if no immediate action is taken. Around eight hectares of water hyacinth, six feet deep, have been preventing the normal flow of Dansalan river, a tributary of Rio Grande de Mindanao. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA