As of 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, 04 March 2017, no flowers or candles, just tents at the blast site of the March 4, 2003 bombing at the waiting shed fronting the arrivals area of the Davao International Airport in Davao City. Twenty two persons were killed and 145 others were injured in that blast. Like other bombings in Mindanao, this has not been solved MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS