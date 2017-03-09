Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Enrique A. Manalo, a career diplomat, as Acting Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs vice Perfecto Yasay, Jr. whose ad interim appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointments on March 8, 2017. Manalo is shown here with Preeti Saran of the Ministry of External Affairs of India during the 12th Philippines-India Policy Consultations and 3rd Strategic Dialogue held at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on February 28, 2017. Photo from the website of the Department of Foreign Affairs