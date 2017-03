Neighbors and relatives help carry a house in the village of Olandang along the border of Midsayap, North Cotabato and Datu Piang, Maguindanao on Monday (March 6, 2017). Called Bayanihan, the practice of helping one another without expecting something in return remains alive among Filipinos in rural areas. A salo-salo or free breakfast hosted by the house owner will follow as a gesture of gratitude. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera