Power smash

Defenders from Central Mindanao University fail to block an attack by the Bulacan Angels in this bit of action during the invitational volleyball tournament in Malaybalay City on 18 March 2017 as part of the city’s 19th Charter Day celebration. CMU bowed in two straight sets. MindaNews photo by H. Marcos C. Mordeno

