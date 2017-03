President Rodrigo Duterte watches as eight year-old Rexon Romoc is hugged by his mother Nora at the Malacañan Palace on February 28, 2017. Rexon was abducted by members of the Abu Sayyaf on August 5, 2016 and was released on February 27, 2017, a day after the bandit group beheaded German hostage Juergen Gustav Kantner. KING RODRIGUEZ/Presidential Photo