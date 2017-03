Carlita Awatin of Barangay Washington leaves the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City after getting treatment from burns she sustained when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck at 8:08 a.m. Sunday, 5 March 2017 just as she was pouring boiled water on a cup. A resident succumbed to cardiac arrest while 37 others were injured, including Awating. But only four remain confined in the hospital. MindaNews photo by ROEL CATOTO READ STORY