President Rodrigo Duterte checks on the leg wound of Private First Class Vincent Nino Lopez at Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday night, March 3, 2017. Lopez was injured in a clash with the New People’s Army in Misamis Oriental on February 28. President Duterte said he was ready to resume peace talks and ceasefire with the NDF but set some conditions. MIndaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO READ STORY