'Bakwits' By Mindanews - May 26, 2017 A Maranao girl asks for four packs of meals for her family after evacuees from neighboring Marawi City temporarily seeking refuge in Iligan City patiently wait for President Rodrigo Duterte since morning of Friday (26 May 2017), even if it means skipping meals. But the President, after visiting government troops and the wake of slain soldiers, opted to skip meeting the evacuees, who are housed in Sitio Fuentes, seven kilometers away from downtown Iligan. They finally got their relief goods and meals past 5 p.m. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas