Bangsamoro in OIC

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation invited leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) factions and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) for a meeting of the Bangsamoro Coordination Forum to discuss issues and concerns, including harmonizing the two peace tracks and preserving the gains of the peace agreements. Photo shows the OIC SecGen with the MILF delegation led by chair Al Haj Murad Ebrahim (left) and the MNLF delegation led by chair Yusoph Jikiri (right). Nur Misuari, MNLF founding chair, who also chairs another faction, was a no-show and did not also send a representative. Photo courtesy of the OIC READ STORY

