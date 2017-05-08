Borrowed barong

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Former Armed Forces Chief of Staff Roy Cimatu, special envoy for OFW refugees, takes his oath as Acting Environment Secretary before President Rodrigo Duterte and the Cabinet on Monday, 08 May 2017 in Malacanang. Secretary Jesus Dureza, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, wrote on his Facebook page: “all Cabinet secretaries were taking photos, recording the event which was impromptu. Sec. Roy had to borrow a barong as he never expected this when he came to Malacanang today.” Photo courtesy of SEC. JESUS DUREZA

