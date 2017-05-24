Checkpoint By Froilan Gallardo - May 24, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Army soldiers check for fleeing members of the terrorist Maute Group at a checkpoint along the Iligan-Marawi Highway in the municipality of Pantar, Lanao del Norte on Wednesday (24 May 2017), a day after the Marawi attack and after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments