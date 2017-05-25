Child Evacuees By Mindanews - May 25, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Oblivious of the conflict happening around them, children find time to play inside a gymnasium that has been converted into an evacuation center in Fuentes, Iligan City on Thursday (25 May 2027). Many residents of neighboring Marawi City have fled their homes, afraid they will be hit in the crossfire in the fighting between government soldiers and the Maute Group. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments