Civilian Rescue By Froilan Gallardo - May 27, 2017 An Army soldier (left) welcomes residents rescued by Tabligh missionaries Friday night (26 May 2017). The 100 or so workers, mostly Christians, were trapped in a building in Pantalan sa Masiu, Barangay Padian, Marawi City. The Tablighs came to their rescue, waving white cloths in Maute Group territory as they crossed the way toward the government side. A Muslim Army commander welcomed them. "Sometimes we shouted 'Allahu Akbar!' to save us from being shot," narrated one of the Tablighs who identified himself as Ibrahim. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo