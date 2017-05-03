Collateral damage

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

One year old Aldrin Tanto is among three bloodied children rushed to the Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak town on Tuesday afternoon, following an anti-illegal drugs operation in Rajah Buayan town. He and his sister Maharra are recuperating in the hospital but brother Hassan died at the emergency room. Aldrin’s mother and another sibling, Kadil, died in Rajah Buayan while his father, one of the suspected drug personalities, fled with his group. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO READ STORY

