Cadets from the Philippine Military Academy Mabalasik Class of 2019 break into a dance after performing a silent drill at the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City on Wednesday, 17 May 2017. The cadets are in Davao City for their 2017 Southern Cruise program. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto

