Chief Insp Lorna Santos, chief of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) DNA Lab in Camp Crame, prepares DNA samples for analysis with a newly acquired DNA analyzer (blue machine in background) of the PNP-Regon XI Regional Crime Laboratory in Davao City on 11 May 2017. The Php 49-million system will be used to analyze DNA evidence from PNP offices across Mindanao. MindaNews photo by Manman Dejeto

