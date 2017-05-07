Don’t fail us

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Agakhan “Binladen” M. Sharief, chair of the Bangsamoro National Movement for Peace and Development shows a message for President Rodrigo Duterte during the provincial assembly of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party at the Dimaporo Gymnasium, Mindanao State University (MSU) main campus on Saturday, 06 May 2017. Sharief’s message was in response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s statement in Parang, Maguindanao a day before that he was already “pessimistic” about the Bangsamoro peace process, citing factionalism among Moro revolutionary leaders. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front have come together under the Bangsamoro Transition Commission that is drafting the Bangsamoro Basic Law except for the MNLF faction under Nur Misuari. Photo courtesy of DRIEZA A. LININGDING READ STORY

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments