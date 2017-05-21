Father and Son

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Hadji Uto Karim Misuari, eldest son of MNLF founding chair Nur Misuari, kisses the forehead of his father to welcome him to a forum at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City on Sunday, May 21, 2017, where the elder Misuari delivered a lecture on Bangsamoro and Federalism. The younger Misuari is vice chair of the MNLF faction chaired by his father whose temporary liberty has been extended until November 16. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO READ STORY

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments