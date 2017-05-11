First time

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his partner Honeylet wave to the reception party upon their arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia on May 10, 2017 for the President’s attendance to the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN 2017 on May 11. This is the first foreign trip of the President where he is accompanied by his partner and their daughter Kitty. PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO

