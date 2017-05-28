Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

“Flalok,” the traditional art form of oral storytelling of the Blaan tribe is now related among tribal children in schools through a book which was launched on May 25 as members of different indigenous people’s group from South Cotabato and nearby Sarangani Province gathered in Polomolok, South Cotabato for the 1st Flalok Congress. The stories were curated by Blaan teachers and writers trained by DepEd and the Alcantara Foundation with the help of the United States Agency for International Development and Alsons Power Group’s Sarangani Energy Corporation. Photo courtesy of Sarangani Energy Corporation

