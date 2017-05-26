From MSU to IIT By Bobby Timonera - May 26, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Student evacuees from the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City get their dinner at MSU’s Iligan City campus, the Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT), Friday evening (26 May 2017). MSU students have fled Marawi City after skirmishes between government soldiers and the Maute Group erupted starting last Tuesday. The students are temporarily housed at MSU-IIT’s College of Arts and Social Sciences. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments