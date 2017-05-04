Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Members of the Ateneo community and the Sustainable Davao Movement stage a protest rally at the steps of the Ateneo de Davao University’s Roxas Avenue entrance on Wednesday night (03 May 2017) , to express their indignation over the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez. Photo courtesy of MONICA AYALA / Cycle for Life READ STORY

