Members of the Ateneo community and the Sustainable Davao Movement stage a protest rally at the steps of the Ateneo de Davao University’s Roxas Avenue entrance on Wednesday night (03 May 2017) ,  to express their indignation over the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.  Photo courtesy of MONICA AYALA / Cycle for Life             READ STORY 

