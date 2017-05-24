Long Queue By Mindanews - May 24, 2017 Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Motorists entering Iligan City from the southwestern side – including those coming from Marawi City and Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte and beyond – endure a long queue Wednesday morning (24 May 2017) as authorities tighten security measures after the Maute Group attack in Marawi City the day before and after President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao. On the other lane, meanwhile, military trucks ferry soldiers apparently for reinforcement in Marawi. MindaNews photo by Aubrey Rocin Llamas | Read story Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments